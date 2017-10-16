Stock image
Beaufort News

St. Helena Island fish and shrimp shop hit by burglar

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 16, 2017 3:41 PM

Thieves took the cash register and a small amount of money from Bradley Seafood Market, a St. Helena Island business on Sea Island Parkway, sometime Sunday night or Monday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The front door was found broken around 4:30 a.m. Monday. There was approximately $10 worth of change left inside the $100 register around 8 p.m. Sunday. Nothing else was stolen or damaged.

Pieces of the broken door were on the floor when deputies arrived and it looked as if it had been kicked in, according to the report.

“Fresh hand smudges” were found on the outside of one of the business’ windows and deputies attempted to collect any DNA left behind.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

