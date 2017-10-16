Karwanna Albany
Police: Seabrook traffic stop reveals cocaine, pot; ends in charges for Dale woman

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 16, 2017 3:17 PM

A 38-year-old Dale woman faces drug charges after a Sunday morning traffic stop on Trask Parkway revealed approximately 22 grams of cocaine and 140 grams of marijuana, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Karwanna Albany is charged with trafficking cocaine and possession with intent to distribute marijuana, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She was released on $60,000 bond late Monday morning, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

Albany was driving a black Dodge Challenger and was pulled over around 8:20 a.m. near Alexis Drive in Seabrook for allegedly speeding, according to the Sheriff’s Office report. A backpack in the back seat which Albany said was hers held the cocaine and marijuana in various packages as well as a box of sandwich bags, a scale and an empty prescription bottle. She also had just over $1,700 in cash when she reached the detention center, the report said.

Just before the vehicle was searched, four other vehicles with “a multitude of people” pulled up and gathered around the Challenger and the patrol car “in an aggressive manner,” according to the report. More deputies arrived and spoke with the onlookers, explaining Albany wasn’t in any danger and they left about 10 minutes later.

After deputies searched the car, Albany said the items weren’t hers, according to the report. She initially told deputies the car belonged to her but that her cousin had borrowed it the night before.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

