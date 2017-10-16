She walked out of Beaufort Memorial Hospital Friday. No one has seen her since.

A 24-year-old woman was reported missing and endangered in Beaufort on Friday, according to Beaufort Police Department.
Jaskayla Nicole Riley was reported missing from Lafayette Square Apartments shortly before 11 a.m., according to a police report. There are concerns for her mental health status, according to the report.
She was last seen leaving Beaufort Memorial Hospital around 10:20 a.m. Friday, wearing a denim dress, a black “shower cap-style” bonnet, one white sock and one black sock, according to a police flyer. She was not wearing shoes and was believed to be carrying a green purse and a fleece blanket.
Riley is described as a 5-foot-10 black woman weighing approximately 130 lbs. with black hair and brown eyes, according to police.
Anyone with information can call Investigator Stephanie Karafa at 843-322-7913 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
