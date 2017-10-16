This man once owned a Beaufort big cat exhibit. Where is he now?

Former Beaufort Liquidation owner Jeff Lowe, who came under scrutiny by officials in 2015 over his big cat exhibits at the now-shuttered Beaufort business, is planning a way around zoning laws, starting in Las Vegas with a mobile petting zoo.
Lowe, now the owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park in Wynnewood, Okla., is operating The Jungle Bus, which advertises two tours daily to a “top secret hideout” from the Las Vegas Strip on its website.
Customers at www.thejunglebus.org are told that they will have up to an hour to interact with baby lions, baby tigers, monkeys, kangaroos and other animals. Tickets are $100 per person.
The Jungle Bus’ page on Facebook includes a post suggesting that buses are planned for other cities as well.
“We have another bus being built for other cities. To all you counties and cities that impose zoning restrictions for animal based business? Try to zone a moving vehicle! You can either choose to work with me, or I’ll expose holes in your ordinances, big enough to drive a bus through,” the post says.
The Wynnewood park also offers playtime with baby animals.
In July, Lowe closed Neon Jungle OKC at a mall in Oklahoma City, according to The Oklahoman newspaper. At the petting zoo, customers could play and take photos with tiger and bear cubs.
People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals had filed complaints against the business, and Oklahoma City Animal Welfare opened an investigation, according to the newspaper.
Lowe told the paper that he made the decision to shut down because of a lack of foot traffic at the mall.
