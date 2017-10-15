Stock image
Beaufort News

After taking a bus from Charleston to Burton, a man left his belongings behind at the station

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 15, 2017 4:47 PM

A pair of bags left at the Trask Parkway Greyhound station in Burton were turned over to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office for safe keeping on Wednesday after their owner didn’t come back for them.

The man had gotten off a bus from Charleston approximately 10 days earlier and asked to keep his bags there overnight, saying he would return the next day to pick them up, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. He never returned.

The two backpacks held a few cell phones, clothing, medications, medical documents, jewelry and more, according to the report. There was no contact information found with the items.

