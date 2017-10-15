5 people injured in Beaufort, Port Royal crashes hours apart

Two Saturday crashes within Burton Fire District trapped one person and injured five others, according to a fire district news release.
A two-vehicle accident between a car and a van shortly after 3:30 p.m. at Robert Smalls Parkway and Ambrose Run in the City of Beaufort briefly trapped the driver of a van inside the vehicle, according to the release. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The roadway was blocked for about 30 minutes.
Another two-vehicle accident between a pickup truck and an SUV around 7:30 p.m. at Parris Island Gateway and Broad River Drive in the Town of Port Royal injured three of the seven people inside the vehicles, according to the release. They sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Traffic was blocked for about 30 minutes.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments