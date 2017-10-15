Burton Fire District
Burton Fire District

Beaufort News

5 people injured in Beaufort, Port Royal crashes hours apart

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 15, 2017 4:00 PM

Two Saturday crashes within Burton Fire District trapped one person and injured five others, according to a fire district news release.

A two-vehicle accident between a car and a van shortly after 3:30 p.m. at Robert Smalls Parkway and Ambrose Run in the City of Beaufort briefly trapped the driver of a van inside the vehicle, according to the release. Both drivers were transported to a local hospital with what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries. The roadway was blocked for about 30 minutes.

Another two-vehicle accident between a pickup truck and an SUV around 7:30 p.m. at Parris Island Gateway and Broad River Drive in the Town of Port Royal injured three of the seven people inside the vehicles, according to the release. They sustained what appeared to be non-life threatening injuries and were transported to a local hospital. Traffic was blocked for about 30 minutes.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

    Kim Tavino, of Tavino's Wood Fired Oven, takes a break from making pizza for hungry festival attendees to share a tip on how to keep pizza dough from sticking to your counter and other surfaces.

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking
Organizer describes highlights, purpose of East Coast bike ride for suicide prevention 1:26

Organizer describes highlights, purpose of East Coast bike ride for suicide prevention
Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot 1:01

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot

View More Video