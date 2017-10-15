$2K in Burton yard sale earnings lifted from unlocked vehicle

Approximately $2,000 in yard sale earnings was stolen from a Burton area vehicle early Thursday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The SUV was left unlocked overnight at the Pony Avenue home and the cash was kept in the center console, the victim told deputies, according to the report. She had held a yard sale the previous weekend and brought the money into the vehicle during a trip to the store on Wednesday. By Thursday, it was gone.
The victim said she checked her personal security footage which showed someone entering the vehicle shortly before 2 a.m., but the picture wasn’t clear enough for her to identify the thief, according to the report. No fingerprints were found on the door of the SUV.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments