Beaufort News

Guns and gold stolen in daytime burglary from St. Helena Island home

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 15, 2017 2:55 PM

Firearms and jewelry were reported stolen in a daytime burglary from a St. Helena Island home on Wednesday, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A rifle, a shotgun and a pellet gun were stolen from the Abbie Smith Lane home along with gold class and wedding rings, according to the report. The missing items were worth an estimated $2,600.

The front door of the home was ajar when the homeowner returned from work Wednesday afternoon, according to the report. Her son was the last one to leave the house in the morning and had locked the doors, as they always do. Drawers had been opened, a desk and closets had been rummaged through and a number of rooms had been entered by a burglar or burglars.

The back door had scrape marks and looked like it had been pried open, deputies found Wednesday afternoon. No distinguishable footprints or tire marks were found.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

