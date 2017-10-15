Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

Burton man gets shot in firefight defending home — with his wife and children inside

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 15, 2017 2:41 PM

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report following the Maxine Lane shooting Friday night offers a more detailed look at what happened.

One man was shot in the thumb after exchanging gunfire with someone outside of his home around 10:45 p.m., according to the report. Deputies arrived to find “multiple gunshot holes in the front of the residence and a substantial amount of blood throughout the residence.”

The victim, his wife and their three young children — a 9-year-old, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old — were inside the home when the victim heard a vehicle pull into their driveway and a car door close, according to the report. He checked his security camera, saw the vehicle and went to the front door.

“Who is in my driveway?” the man shouted out into the night, he told deputies. That’s when the gunfire came toward the house and he returned fire from the front door.

He told law enforcement that no one had threatened him and he did not know who had been shooting at his home.

The victim was initially taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and then was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the report.

An interview with the victim’s wife was redacted from the incident report as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

    Kim Tavino, of Tavino's Wood Fired Oven, takes a break from making pizza for hungry festival attendees to share a tip on how to keep pizza dough from sticking to your counter and other surfaces.

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking 0:34

Here's a Beaufort Food Truck Festival tip on how to keep your dough from sticking
Organizer describes highlights, purpose of East Coast bike ride for suicide prevention 1:26

Organizer describes highlights, purpose of East Coast bike ride for suicide prevention
Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot 1:01

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot

View More Video