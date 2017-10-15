Burton man gets shot in firefight defending home — with his wife and children inside

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report following the Maxine Lane shooting Friday night offers a more detailed look at what happened.
One man was shot in the thumb after exchanging gunfire with someone outside of his home around 10:45 p.m., according to the report. Deputies arrived to find “multiple gunshot holes in the front of the residence and a substantial amount of blood throughout the residence.”
The victim, his wife and their three young children — a 9-year-old, a 5-year-old and 1-year-old — were inside the home when the victim heard a vehicle pull into their driveway and a car door close, according to the report. He checked his security camera, saw the vehicle and went to the front door.
“Who is in my driveway?” the man shouted out into the night, he told deputies. That’s when the gunfire came toward the house and he returned fire from the front door.
He told law enforcement that no one had threatened him and he did not know who had been shooting at his home.
The victim was initially taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and then was transferred to the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the report.
An interview with the victim’s wife was redacted from the incident report as the investigation continues.
Anyone with information can call Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
