Bicyclists on charity ride from ‘Canada to the Keys for Suicide Prevention’ stop in Beaufort

More Videos

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort 1:00

High school football: Berkeley at Beaufort

Pause
Organizer describes highlights, purpose of East Coast bike ride for suicide prevention 1:26

Organizer describes highlights, purpose of East Coast bike ride for suicide prevention

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot 1:01

Cpl. Legend's handler remembers the Parris Island's bulldog mascot

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 1:29

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps 1:07

Worried about your home flooding? This is how you navigate Beaufort County's new flood maps

Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us 0:43

Peeping tom? Bluffton Police Chief says call us

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate 0:43

Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton 0:48

First look at Andes Rotisseire in Bluffton

6 spooky ways to mark an October Friday the 13th in the Lowcountry 1:09

6 spooky ways to mark an October Friday the 13th in the Lowcountry

These Hilton Head natives are 'gangster' for God 0:57

These Hilton Head natives are 'gangster' for God

  • Organizer describes highlights, purpose of East Coast bike ride for suicide prevention

    The "Canada to the Keys for Suicide Prevention" ride aims to raise suicide awareness and funds for the American Federation for Suicide Prevention. On Saturday, Curt Wildemann and eight other riders passed through Beaufort on their way south. Here, Wildemann describes an incident that occurred along the way, and the ultimate message of the ride.

The "Canada to the Keys for Suicide Prevention" ride aims to raise suicide awareness and funds for the American Federation for Suicide Prevention. On Saturday, Curt Wildemann and eight other riders passed through Beaufort on their way south. Here, Wildemann describes an incident that occurred along the way, and the ultimate message of the ride. Jay Karr Staff video
The "Canada to the Keys for Suicide Prevention" ride aims to raise suicide awareness and funds for the American Federation for Suicide Prevention. On Saturday, Curt Wildemann and eight other riders passed through Beaufort on their way south. Here, Wildemann describes an incident that occurred along the way, and the ultimate message of the ride. Jay Karr Staff video

Beaufort News

Bicyclists on charity ride from ‘Canada to the Keys for Suicide Prevention’ stop in Beaufort

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 14, 2017 6:13 PM

Nine bicyclists and a driver are riding from Portland, Maine to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla, in an effort to raise awareness of and funds for the suicide prevention efforts of the American Federation for Suicide Prevention, a non-profit organization.

On Saturday, they rode down from Charleston for an overnight stay as guests of at the Mason’s Lodge in Port Royal, before they depart in the morning for Hinesville, Ga. “We’ve got a dedicated group of riders,” said Curt Wildeman, a retired Las Vegas, Nev. policeman who is one of them

During an interview on Saturday, he said that the suicide of the 21-year-old son of a cousin is what motivates him to spread the word to those contemplating suicide “that there is somebody out there who you can talk to.”

The ride began on Sept. 15, in Portland, Maine, and is scheduled to finish on Oct. 23 in Ft. Lauderdale. He said it was originally going to terminate in Key West, but Hurricane Irma forced them to change plans.

Those interested in learning more, can go the the AFSP website at afsp.org. The ride itself has a website at rideacrossamerica.us.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  