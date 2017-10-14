Bicyclists on charity ride from ‘Canada to the Keys for Suicide Prevention’ stop in Beaufort

Nine bicyclists and a driver are riding from Portland, Maine to Ft. Lauderdale, Fla, in an effort to raise awareness of and funds for the suicide prevention efforts of the American Federation for Suicide Prevention, a non-profit organization.
On Saturday, they rode down from Charleston for an overnight stay as guests of at the Mason’s Lodge in Port Royal, before they depart in the morning for Hinesville, Ga. “We’ve got a dedicated group of riders,” said Curt Wildeman, a retired Las Vegas, Nev. policeman who is one of them
During an interview on Saturday, he said that the suicide of the 21-year-old son of a cousin is what motivates him to spread the word to those contemplating suicide “that there is somebody out there who you can talk to.”
The ride began on Sept. 15, in Portland, Maine, and is scheduled to finish on Oct. 23 in Ft. Lauderdale. He said it was originally going to terminate in Key West, but Hurricane Irma forced them to change plans.
Those interested in learning more, can go the the AFSP website at afsp.org. The ride itself has a website at rideacrossamerica.us.
