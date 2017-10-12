An injured maintenance worker was rescued from the roof of Whale Branch High School late Thursday morning, according to a Burton Fire District news release. He had fallen from a ladder while working on the roof.
Beaufort News

Man rescued from roof after emergency at Burton high school

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 12, 2017 4:33 PM

An injured maintenance worker was rescued from the roof of Whale Branch High School late Thursday morning, according to a Burton Fire District news release.

The employee fell from a ladder while working on the roof shortly before noon, according to the release. He sustained what appeared to be non-life-threatening injuries but wasn’t able to be rescued by way of the stairs.

Beaufort County EMS started taking care of the man on the roof, and firefighters brought the man down on a backboard with an engine ladder, according to the release.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

