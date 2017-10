More Videos 1:29 This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island Pause 1:09 6 spooky ways to mark an October Friday the 13th in the Lowcountry 1:13 Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 0:50 Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:36 Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? 1:01 Sen. Graham tells Trump: We have to deliver or we're dead 3:05 After Irma, stranded buoy becomes new Hilton Head landmark 0:49 The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why. 1:06 Here's what you missed: Scenes from the 2017 Yacht Hop of Hilton Head Island 0:43 Native islanders' rights raised in Hilton Head debate Video Link copy Embed Code copy

An aerial tour of Hunting Island State park officials had already planned a beach restoration project before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. Now the amount of sand needed has almost doubled. Engineers plan to pump up to 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto Hunting Island’s shoreline which includes building up to four new groins. State park officials had already planned a beach restoration project before the arrival of Hurricane Matthew. Now the amount of sand needed has almost doubled. Engineers plan to pump up to 1.2 million cubic yards of sand onto Hunting Island’s shoreline which includes building up to four new groins. Daniel Heidtke 843 Aerial

