Beaufort News

Lady’s Island man to serve 10 years in prison for armed offenses in 2016

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2017 5:15 PM

A 23-year-old Lady’s Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Monday, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.

Maurice Laron Jenkins pleaded guilty to strong-armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with two April 2016 incidents, according to the release.

Jenkins, armed with a pistol, forced a driver to the ground at Jenkins’ home and stole a subwoofer speaker from the vehicle, according to the release. A few days later, he pointed a gun at two men in a vehicle on Detour Road in Seabrook. They were able to drive away and avoid any harm.

“As prosecutors we are required to evaluate each case individually, but this defendant demonstrated a clear pattern of behavior,” Assistant Solicitor Dustin Whetsel said.

Jenkins has prior convictions of second and third degree assault and battery, receiving stolen goods and trespassing in Beaufort County, according to online court records.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

    This government video highlights the military career of Lt. Gen. Lewis B. "Chesty" Puller - the most decorated U.S. Marine in History. Lt. Puller was in the Marine Corps for 37 years and trained recruits at Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island after enlisting in 1918.

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island 1:29

This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island
Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma 0:56

Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma
Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:50

Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting

View More Video