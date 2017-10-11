Lady’s Island man to serve 10 years in prison for armed offenses in 2016

A 23-year-old Lady’s Island man was sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty on Monday, according to a 14th Circuit Solicitor’s Office news release.
Maurice Laron Jenkins pleaded guilty to strong-armed robbery and pointing and presenting a firearm in connection with two April 2016 incidents, according to the release.
Jenkins, armed with a pistol, forced a driver to the ground at Jenkins’ home and stole a subwoofer speaker from the vehicle, according to the release. A few days later, he pointed a gun at two men in a vehicle on Detour Road in Seabrook. They were able to drive away and avoid any harm.
“As prosecutors we are required to evaluate each case individually, but this defendant demonstrated a clear pattern of behavior,” Assistant Solicitor Dustin Whetsel said.
Jenkins has prior convictions of second and third degree assault and battery, receiving stolen goods and trespassing in Beaufort County, according to online court records.
