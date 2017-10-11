Beaufort News

Lady’s Island man — nearest to still-warm stolen gun — faces charges after shots fired

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2017 3:54 PM

A Lady’s Island man was arrested following reports of shots fired in the Dale area Tuesday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Brandon Watts, 18, was charged with possession of a stolen firearm and unlawful carrying of a firearm, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. Watts’ bond for the unlawful carrying charge was set at $15,000. An amount was not listed for the stolen firearm charge Wednesday afternoon. Online Beaufort County court records were not yet available for either charge.

Watts was allegedly one of the passengers in a vehicle that was suspected in a shooting incident on Keans Neck Road around 1:30 p.m., according to the report. There had been reports that individuals in two vehicles were firing at each other in the area, and deputies were looking for the vehicles involved.

Watts was sitting nearest to a still-warm 9mm pistol — that had been reported stolen in Beaufort County —in the backseat of the suspected vehicle, according to the report. Based on where the gun was located in a storage space under the front passenger seat, he was the only one who would have had easy access to it, the report said. A black 5.56 assault rifle magazine and a .22 caliber “banana clip” magazine were also found in the vehicle, according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

