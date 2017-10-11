Beaufort News

Lady’s Island armed robbers herd Sonic employees into freezer, escape with cash

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2017 3:23 PM

Two men robbed a Lady’s Island restaurant and forced its employees into the freezer late Tuesday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

Two men entered a back entrance of the Lady’s Island Sonic on Sea Island Parkway shortly after 11:30 p.m., and demanded money, according to the report. The amount taken was not disclosed in the incident report. No injuries were reported.

Two employees were told to go into the freezer while the third was ordered to open the safe, according to the report. After the safe was open, the third employee was also forced into the freezer. They were made to leave their cell phones outside, one of the employees told deputies.

One of the men allegedly wore a mask and had long hair. Both were described as black men wearing all black clothing and gloves.

The employees told deputies they believed the robbers were armed, the report said. Surveillance footage with a limited view showed one of the suspects enter through the back of the business, according to the report. The video did not show him holding a firearm, but did show him holding a finger to one of the employees’ backs “possibly making (him) think it was a gun.”

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

