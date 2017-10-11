Stock image
He went looking for fiddler crabs in Burton. He found 30 credit cards and IDs.

By Joan McDonough

October 11, 2017 2:50 PM

A Burton man looking for a few fiddler crabs at the Broad River Boat Landing Tuesday morning found about 30 credit cards and driver’s licenses near the base of the bridge, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The cards belonged to three different people and ranged from driver’s licenses to credit and debit cards to membership and gift cards, according to the report. There were 20 cards that had names on them and 11 others that weren’t tied to an individual. The three individuals all had out-of-town addresses, one from as far as away Ohio.

The man who found them told deputies he was at the fishing pier with his family around 11 a.m. when he went down to catch fiddler crabs for bait. That’s when he found the cards scattered among the rocks and in the mud near the foot of the Broad River Bridge.

