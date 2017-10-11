Weeks after Irma, Hunting Island is reopening. Here’s what you need to know if you go.

Cross your fingers and keep an eye on the weather — Hunting Island’s gates are opening again.
The state park will reopen Thursday at 9 a.m. The barrier island has been closed since flooding damage from Irma in September.
Visitors should follow signs directing a new traffic pattern.
South Beach Road and part of North Beach Road will remain closed. What was previously the North Beach exit road will be used for entering traffic, and a gravel road normally reserved for buses will be used to exit the park.
The campground will remain closed. Park officials say camping is expected to be available again by Thanksgiving.
Hunting Island had only reopened in June following devastating damage from Hurricane Matthew in 2016.
