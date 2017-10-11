Weeks after Irma, Hunting Island is reopening. Here’s what you need to know if you go.

More Videos 1:29 This most decorated Marine trained recruits at Parris Island Pause 0:49 The stranded Hilton Head buoy is still on the beach. Here's why. 2:44 Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park 0:50 Beaufort County school board member tells attorney, board she wants to discuss superintendent in open meeting 0:56 Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma 0:36 Express Scripts buys Bluffton's eviCore for nearly $4 billion - but who are they? 0:45 Pedestrian killed on St. Helena roadway 0:41 What PGA great Lee Trevino loves about Harbour Town Golf Links 1:13 Recognize this man? He hacked his way through an Okatie gas station wall 1:05 Katy Polk Rahn returns to her childhood home Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Flooding from Irma 'worse than Matthew' at Hunting Island State Park Hunting Island State Park became even more susceptible to flooding after Hurricane Matthew took out the sand dune system last October. That's why park manager Daniel Gambrell says the water damage from Tropical Storm Irma is actually worse than it was with Matthew. Two days after Irma, the state park still has up to 3 ft. of water on some of its roadways and parking lots. Park officials say it could be closed for the rest of the year. Here's a look at the damage. Hunting Island State Park became even more susceptible to flooding after Hurricane Matthew took out the sand dune system last October. That's why park manager Daniel Gambrell says the water damage from Tropical Storm Irma is actually worse than it was with Matthew. Two days after Irma, the state park still has up to 3 ft. of water on some of its roadways and parking lots. Park officials say it could be closed for the rest of the year. Here's a look at the damage. Wade Livingston and Ashley Jean Reese wlivingston@islandpacket.com

