Beaufort company adding jobs, new facility at Commerce Park

More jobs are coming to Beaufort in the form of a new manufacturing company, the city announced Tuesday.
Dust Solutions Inc. will become the first tenant of the Beaufort Commerce Park in Burton off Trask Parkway. The company manufacturers industrial dust control systems and will employ 20 or more people, a city news release said.
The announcement is a victory for city leaders five years after Beaufort bought the commerce park to attract new business. Hargray is giving the city a $300,000 grant for road improvements in the park and will partner with Beaufort to bring fiber optic internet to the property.
The 12,000 to 15,000 square foot building will include corporate, engineering and manufacturing roles, the release said. Dust Solutions Inc., also has sales offices in Vancouver, Wash.; Chile and the Philippines.
The company’s corporate headquarters was already based in the area in a facility on Bay Pines Road near Laurel Bay.
City leaders are hoping the project breaks ground by the end of the year, said Stephen Murray, the city councilman who worked with a team to recruit the company.
Dust Solutions was dubbed “Project Catalyst,” a nod to what city officials hope is a springboard to more business at the 160-acre property.
City manager Bill Prokop said the city had worked for several months with company executives Richard Posner and Aura Posner.
“They have a great company and it is going to be the poster child for further development in our Commerce Park,” Prokop said in the release.
