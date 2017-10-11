Beachgoers order food at the It’s Only Fair food truck over the summer. The truck will be at the Beaufort Food Truck Festival on Saturday.
Beaufort News

Where can you eat your fill from Beaufort County food trucks and still feel good about it this weekend?

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

October 11, 2017 6:57 AM

Do calories count when they are for a good cause?

There will be lots of opportunity to answer this question Saturday at the Beaufort Food Truck Festival in downtown Beaufort next to the Santa Elena History Center.

The festival, sponsored by the Lowcountry Jaycees, will benefit South Carolina Jaycee Camp Hope, a camp for children and adults with cognitive disabilities.

The food truck festival will take place rain or shine from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., according to a news release from the Jaycees.

Here is a list of trucks that are expected to participate, according to Kristin McClain, secretary for the Lowcountry Jaycees:

▪  Chazito’s Latin Cuisine

▪  It’s Only Fair

▪  Kona Ice

▪  Lowcountry Lobster

▪  Murican Border

▪  All About That Bean

▪  Crave Cupcake Boutique

▪  Time to Eat

▪  Tavino’s Wood Fired Oven

▪  J’s Wonder Treats

Also on the schedule: live music, local crafts and art vendors, and games for the entire family.

Admission to the festival is free.

For more information about the Jaycees or the festival, visit www.lcjaycees.org/beaufortfoodtruckfestival.

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103

