Police: DNA links Aiken man to sexual assault at Beaufort Lowe’s

A 45-year-old Aiken man was charged Saturday in connection with a 2015 Beaufort sexual assault.
Frankie Williams faces a charge of third degree criminal sexual conduct, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records.
He was released on personal recognizance on Saturday, a few hours after he was booked in to the detention center, according to online Beaufort County court records.
Williams is accused of attacking a woman on Nov. 19, 2015, in the Lowe’s parking lot on Robert Smalls Parkway, Beaufort Police Department Investigator Stephanie Karafa said Tuesday morning. DNA ultimately linked him with the sexual battery, Karafa said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
