Irma caused $130,000 in damages to The Sands boardwalk. When will it reopen?

Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma The Henry Robinson Boardwalk at The Sands boat landing in Port Royal is being rebuilt after damage from Tropical Storm Irma in September 2017. Here is the progress as a crew worked to rebuild the structure on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. The Henry Robinson Boardwalk at The Sands boat landing in Port Royal is being rebuilt after damage from Tropical Storm Irma in September 2017. Here is the progress as a crew worked to rebuild the structure on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Stephen Fastenau Staff video

