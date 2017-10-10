More Videos

  • Work begins on The Sands boardwalk, crippled by Tropical Storm Irma

    The Henry Robinson Boardwalk at The Sands boat landing in Port Royal is being rebuilt after damage from Tropical Storm Irma in September 2017. Here is the progress as a crew worked to rebuild the structure on Tuesday, October 10, 2017.

The Henry Robinson Boardwalk at The Sands boat landing in Port Royal is being rebuilt after damage from Tropical Storm Irma in September 2017. Here is the progress as a crew worked to rebuild the structure on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Stephen Fastenau Staff video
The Henry Robinson Boardwalk at The Sands boat landing in Port Royal is being rebuilt after damage from Tropical Storm Irma in September 2017. Here is the progress as a crew worked to rebuild the structure on Tuesday, October 10, 2017. Stephen Fastenau Staff video

Beaufort News

Irma caused $130,000 in damages to The Sands boardwalk. When will it reopen?

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

October 10, 2017 12:02 PM

A popular Port Royal destination could reopen by the end of the month.

Work to rebuild the boardwalk at The Sands could take about two more weeks, town manager Van Willis said. The wooden walkway along Battery Creek was damaged during Irma in September, when high water pushed sections of the structure into the marsh.

Wooden slats are replacing the concrete sections to make the boardwalk more permeable. Handrails have started to go up, and a gazebo along the boardwalk is being replaced.

The work will cost about $130,000. The town is hoping to be reimbursed for at least part of the cost after filing an insurance claim.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

