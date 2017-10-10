Irma caused $130,000 in damages to The Sands boardwalk. When will it reopen?

A popular Port Royal destination could reopen by the end of the month.
Work to rebuild the boardwalk at The Sands could take about two more weeks, town manager Van Willis said. The wooden walkway along Battery Creek was damaged during Irma in September, when high water pushed sections of the structure into the marsh.
Wooden slats are replacing the concrete sections to make the boardwalk more permeable. Handrails have started to go up, and a gazebo along the boardwalk is being replaced.
The work will cost about $130,000. The town is hoping to be reimbursed for at least part of the cost after filing an insurance claim.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
