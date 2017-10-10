Lane cleared after Lady’s Island crash

A crash on Lady’s Island that temporarily blocked one lane of traffic Tuesday morning has been cleared, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office advisory.
The left southbound lane of Sea Island Parkway cleared around 11:45 a.m. after the wreck shortly before 11 a.m. near Lady’s Island Boulevard, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
One person was transported for medical care for a minor injury, Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District spokesman Scott Harris said.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
