Man shot on St. Helena Island expected to recover, shooting still under investigation

No charges have been filed yet and the victim is expected to recover after a Sunday night shooting in the yard of a St. Helena Island residence on Deacon Heyward Road, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The victim was expected to be released from the hospital and to recover from the gunshot wound, Capt. Bob Bromage said Monday morning. No charges have yet been filed in connection with the incident, which is still under investigation.
The victim, who was shot in the shoulder, told deputies he was at the Deacon Heyward Road home because his cousin had been jumped nearby earlier in the day, according to the report.
Prior to the shooting, the victim — himself, armed with a gun — allegedly rode into the neighborhood with another man on a four-wheeler, according to the report. The second young man allegedly ran off with the victim’s gun after the shooting.
The victim identified the man who shot him, but told deputies “it was all good,” the report said.
The alleged shooter told deputies that he was in his neighbor’s yard when “he saw (the victim) reach for a gun and he felt like he had to shoot him,” according to the report.
The gun used in the incident was recovered and taken into evidence. The alleged shooter agreed to go with deputies afterward to be interviewed by investigators.
