A Burton woman pulled herself over thinking she was at a checkpoint. Instead of going home, she went to jail.

A Burton woman was arrested Saturday night for driving under the influence after she pulled herself over at what she mistakenly thought was a police checkpoint, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The 74-year-old woman told deputies she thought they were conducting a checkpoint at shortly before 9 p.m. at Robert Smalls Parkway and Goethe Hill Road in Beaufort, according to the report.
She pulled her car over to the right of the patrol cars in the grass and handed over her driver’s license without being asked. She said she had a couple glasses of wine and was on her way home, the report said.
The deputies, who had just finished a traffic stop there, allegedly smelled alcohol on the woman when she pulled over in the grass beside them, according to the report.
Her speech was slurred and she stumbled after they asked her to step out of the car. The woman failed a field sobriety test and her blood alcohol level was allegedly 0.10 percent, the report said.
She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and spent the night in Beaufort County Detention Center, according to online detention center records.
