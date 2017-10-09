Lobeco area man fired warning shots that got him arrested

A 63-year-old Lobeco area man was arrested late Sunday afternoon after allegedly firing several shots into the air outside of his Dean Hall Road home, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The man told deputies that people hunting in the area had been shooting toward his house between about 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. — so he fired warning shots in the air with his pistol to get them to stop, the report said.
He told deputies he had been drinking throughout the afternoon, according to the report.
One of the hunters — who had been in a tree stand — reportedly told deputies the man had been yelling at them to stop hunting and fired multiple shots into the air.
The man was charged with public disorderly conduct and held overnight in Beaufort County Detention Center, according to online records.
