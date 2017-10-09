HBO’s John Oliver calls out Beaufort County in his Confederacy monologue. Here’s what he had to say

The controversy surrounding Confederate monuments is not going away, but so far Beaufort County has steered clear of the drama.
At least that was until John Oliver, the host of “Last Week Tonight,” called out Beaufort County to explain of why Confederate memorials should be replaced.
Oliver, whose show airs on HBO on Sundays, spent Sunday’s monologue arguing why those who support the monuments and insist that the Civil War wasn’t about slavery are wrong.
“To put it simply, they (the Confederacy) just wanted to own black people, and they didn’t much care how,” Oliver said. “That’s a fact. But that’s a very hard fact for some people to accept, especially if a member of your family fought for confederacy.”
“It’s hard to know the motivations of any individual soldier,” Oliver continued later. “But what we do know is that, again, collectively they (the Confederates) were fighting to preserve the institution of slavery and I do get ... wanting a more comfortable history for your family but in doing so, you can’t invent a more comfortable history for your country because you’d be erasing the actual, painful experiences of many Americans.”
According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, more than 1,500 Confederate memorials are still standing across the country. More than 700 of those account for statues and monuments and 10 U.S. military bases are named after Confederate soldiers.
In order to truly learn from our history, Oliver said, the first step would be to put those statues and monuments “somewhere appropriate surrounded by ample historical context like in a museum.”
“Because if and when a pedestal becomes empty, that is actually a huge chance for your area to honor someone who really deserves it,” he said.
Then, towards the end of his monologue, Oliver suggested some replacement ideas for consideration.
His first example? Beaufort County, South Carolina.
“How about a giant statue of Robert Smalls,” he said. “He was born into slavery, he stole a confederate boat and he sailed it to freedom and later served five terms in congress. This guy is amazing.”
Known as the “King of Beaufort County,” Smalls secured the first funds for the purchase of what is today Marine Corps Recruit Depot Parris Island, raised money for Beaufort’s first public school and was a booster of economic development in a brief period when the county was a center of industry rather than agriculture.
Beaufort County is already in the process of erecting a nation monument to the Reconstruction Era.
A National Park Service study concluded last year that Beaufort County was the most logical place for a monument to the period during and after the Civil War because of the saturation of important sites.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments