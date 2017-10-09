‘I got a hot bullet with your name on it!’ Lady’s Island woman charged with attempted murder

A 23-year-old Lady’s Island woman has been charged with shooting at another woman in an apartment complex parking lot in late September, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Tyeclia Chaplin faces charges of attempted murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. She was booked in the detention center shortly after midnight Monday and remained incarcerated Monday afternoon with bond set at $100,000, according to the online records.
Chaplin is accused of firing into a vehicle in the parking lot of the Waterford Cove Clubhouse on Colony Gardens Road around 1:30 p.m. on Sept. 27, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. No one was injured, but there was a bullet hole in the victim’s vehicle.
Deputies found a cell phone video on Facebook that allegedly showed Chaplin saying, “the (expletive) left after I done shot at her two times,” according to the report. The video then allegedly shows Chaplin looking for the shell casings in the parking lot, one of which deputies found later.
“Did ya’ll see that (expletive) shoot at me?” the victim asked a pair of witnesses nearby that night, according to the report. They tried to convince the victim to come with them into the safety of an office building, but she drove away. The witnesses told deputies they heard a shots fired but had not seen the incident.
Another witness told deputies she saw the two women arguing in the parking lot, but she couldn’t hear exactly what they were arguing about, according to the report. She said she heard a “loud pop” and saw the suspect holding a gun before watching her fire again at the victim’s car as she started to drive away. They continued shouting at each other and the suspect allegedly said “I got a hot (expletive) bullet with your name on it, too,” the report said.
