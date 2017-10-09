How a former Whale Branch football star earned some famed jewelry from the ’Canes

Dee Delaney finally wore the jewelry that has been the talk of college football this season.
The former Whale Branch Early College High School football standout, now a defensive back at Miami, grabbed his first interception of the season on Saturday during the Hurricanes’ 24-20 victory at Florida State.
Delaney was without a pick through three games as a graduate student transfer. While that might not seem a drought, consider Delaney once had interceptions on back-to-back plays during his final season at the Citadel, where he was a unanimous all-American.
After graduating from Citadel, Delaney joined Mark Richt’s program as a highly touted addition to the secondary. Richt defended his newcomer after some early struggles, telling reporters Delaney had the expectations of a five-star recruit and was adjusting to a new program.
“I think because he came as an All-American on the FCS level and all the stuff everybody wanted to brag about, I mean, he’s got to learn,” Richt said in September, as reported by the Miami Herald. “In some ways he is brand new and we’ve got to understand that. The guy is doing well and he’s going to only get better and we’ve got faith in the kid.’’
During the third quarter with the game tied 3-3 Saturday in Tallahassee, Fla., Delaney backpedaled and intercepted Florida State quarterback James Blackman at midfield. The Seminoles would go on to win with a touchdown in the final seconds.
On the sideline after his big play, Delaney was gifted what the ‘Canes call the “turnover chain.” The large gold necklace with a University of Miami medallion is passed to each player who forces a turnover.
When you see your boy with the turnover chain but you wanna wear it pic.twitter.com/SydaQqpcN2— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 8, 2017
Turnover chain highlights pic.twitter.com/qNwnuTCq6N— Canes Football (@CanesFootball) October 8, 2017
