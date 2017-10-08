Man hospitalized after St. Helena Island shooting

A man was hospitalized after a St. Helena Island shooting shortly before 6:30 p.m. Sunday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The man had a gunshot wound on his upper body when deputies responded to Deacon Heyward Road on Sunday evening, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release. He was treated by EMS at the scene and transported to Beaufort Memorial Hospital. There was no updated information available on his health status shortly before 8 p.m.
An adult male person of interest was identified and was being interviewed by investigators Sunday night, according to the release. Witnesses also were being interviewed.
Residents near Deacon Heyward Road may see increased law enforcement presence Sunday night, but there is no public safety threat, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
Anyone with information can call 911 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC anonymously.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
