Highway Patrol offers more details about crash that killed Beaufort teen

An early Saturday morning crash that killed a young Beaufort man and injured others, including two children, is under investigation as details of the crash become available.
No charges have been filed or citations issued by late Sunday morning, following the crash around 2:30 a.m. at Laurel Bay Road and Stanley Farm Road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Matt Southern.
O’Brien White, 19, was a passenger of a Chevrolet Malibu who died at the scene of the crash which also left a 6-year-old and a 2-year-old in the same car injured, according to Southern. The older child sustained incapacitating injuries and the younger child had non-incapacitating injuries. Both children were properly restrained in the car. White was not wearing a seatbelt.
The driver of the car, a Seabrook woman, sustained possible or minor injuries, Southern said. She was driving on Stanley Farm Road, attempting to cross over Laurel Bay Road when Chevrolet Suburban traveling west on Laurel Bay Road collided with the passenger side of the smaller car. The driver of the SUV sustained minor injuries and a passenger was uninjured
The crash remains under investigation with the Highway Patrol.
White is remembered on social media by those who loved him as a loving and compassionate man of God with “the heart of a lion.”
Others remembered him as a “rare jewel” with a “beautiful personality.”
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments