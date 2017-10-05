Ahead of Tropical Storm Nate, Beaufort has some sand for you

A limited amount of sand will be available for Beaufort residents Thursday, Friday and Saturday to help with preparation for potential flooding in the face of Tropical Storm Nate, according to a Beaufort-Port Royal Fire Department news release.
“At our meeting last week, it was clear that some of our citizens wanted to try a short-term solution to a larger problem,” Beaufort City Manager Bill Prokop said, according to the release. “We have heard the citizens and have this sandbagging station ready to go for this potential flooding threat. Hopefully, Tropical Storm Nate does not affect us. However, we are encouraging citizens in the affected areas of Mossy Oaks to come out and fill up some sandbags for their property, either way.”
Citizens should come prepared with empty sandbags, a shovel to move the sand into the bags and a vehicle that can carry the full sandbags, according to the release.
Sand will be available at Southside Park, 1 Southside Park Loop, Beaufort:
▪ 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday
▪ 3 to 7 p.m. Friday
▪ 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday
A limited number of bags will be available and firefighters will be there when they’re able to assist, but residents shouldn’t absolutely count on either being available.
“However, come prepared to fill bags,” Fire Chief Reece Bertholf said. “These firefighters are on duty and if a call comes in they will have to respond. This has to be a team effort between the citizens and the firefighters.”
An average filled sandbag will weigh about 30 pounds and an average pickup truck can carry about 25 or 30 bags, according to the release. Pamphlets will be available
