Paper, plastic or reusable? Hilton Head grocery shoppers share their opinion As the Beaufort County Natural Resources committee prepares to hold a session to gather public comment on a proposed plastic bag ban for Beaufort County, we asked a few Hilton Head grocery shoppers what type of bag they preferred and why. The committee's public comment session is to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the County Council Chambers in Beaufort. As the Beaufort County Natural Resources committee prepares to hold a session to gather public comment on a proposed plastic bag ban for Beaufort County, we asked a few Hilton Head grocery shoppers what type of bag they preferred and why. The committee's public comment session is to be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday in the County Council Chambers in Beaufort. Jay Karr Staff video

