Georgia woman suspected in June Port Royal armed robbery, kidnapping

A 20-year-old Savannah woman was arrested in Port Royal on Monday in connection with a June armed robbery, according to the Port Royal Police Department.
Bra’Nautica Frazier faces charges of armed robbery and kidnapping, according to online Beaufort County court records. She remained in Beaufort County Detention Center on Thursday afternoon with bond set at $75,000.
Frazier is a suspect in a June 27 incident at the Super 8 motel on Ribaut Road in which a 23-year-old Beaufort man reported being “robbed at gunpoint by several individuals, then beaten, tied up and left in the bathroom,” Deputy Chief Maj. Ron Wekenmann said Thursday afternoon. The incident occurred around 4:40 a.m. and “the victim was later able to escape and contact police.”
Further details were not immediately available because the case is still actively under investigation, Wekenmann said.
Anyone with information concerning this case can contact Port Royal Police Department Det. Carter at 843-986-2220.
