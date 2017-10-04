Suspected credit card skimmers caught in Yemassee denied bond in Charleston hearing

The two credit card skimming suspects arrested in Yemassee on Sept. 28 will remain incarcerated in Charleston and under federal investigation following a bond hearing on Wednesday.
Alberto Yordan, 46, of Hialeah, Fla., and Katty Rios, 41, of Brooklyn, N.Y., were charged with possession of two or more credit cards issued to other persons and financial transaction card forgery Sept. 28, 2017, after a traffic stop on I-95 in Yemassee.
At a hearing Wednesday in Charleston County, the two were denied bond and will to remain in Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center in North Charleston until their preliminary hearings, U.S. Secret Service Resident Agent In Charge John Kenney said Wednesday afternoon.
Yordan and Rios’ alleged criminal activity has been “expensive and it covers several states,” Kenney said, but he could not immediately offer more specific information, citing an ongoing investigation.
The two suspects were found with over $34,000 in cash, numerous credit cards under other peoples’ names and a handful of credit cards skimmers, according to Yemassee police. They are tied to a recent skimming incident at a Hardeeville gas station and are suspected in several others along the East Coast, police say.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments