Beaufort pet store owner faces animal cruelty charges

A 74-year-old Beaufort pet store owner faces charges two-and-a-half months after an investigation into animal cruelty allegations began at his business.
Roy Rivers, owner of Roy’s Aquarium on Ribaut Road, was charged with one felony count and two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to animals early Tuesday morning, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. The records show he was released from the detention center around 11 a.m.
Rivers turned himself in at the Duke Street Law Enforcement Center around 5:45 a.m. Tuesday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Capt. Bob Bromage. One charge is connected to cruelty toward rodents, another toward reptiles and the third toward birds, Bromage said. Further details on how those charges were decided on and the specific instances of mistreatment were not immediately available.
The investigation led to the seizure of over 1,000 animals including rodents, reptiles, fish and birds beginning July 18. Complaints of the “unsanitary and inadequate” conditions at the shop had been made to Beaufort County Animal Services over the past few years and had been corrected in a timely fashion until the summer of 2017.
The animals were relocated to animal shelters and rescue organizations locally and along the East Coast.
After the seizure of the animals and during the investigation, Rivers told The Island Packet and The Beaufort Gazette that he planned to open a new pet store in the area after his 51 years at the shop’s Ribaut Road location.
This story will be updated.
