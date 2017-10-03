If you care about Hunting Island, today’s the day to show it. Here’s where you can

Those with thoughts on plans to restore Hunting Island beaches have a chance to share them Tuesday.
State environmental officials will host a hearing at 6 p.m. at the St. Helena Branch Library at 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road.
State park officials plan to pump 1.2 million cubic yards of sands onto Hunting Island’s eroding beaches and build up to four new groins to help keep that sand in place.
The park lost its dune system last year during Hurricane Matthew and sustained widespread flooding again in September due to Tropical Storm Irma. Hunting Island was expected to remain closed through the end of the year after the most recent flooding.
But park managers now expect the beach to be open by Oct. 12. The campground is expected to open in time for Thanksgiving.
Before Irma, the renourishment project was expected to begin in early 2018 and is expected to cost about $10 million.
