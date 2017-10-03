This photo taken only a few days after Hurricane Matthew shows the condition of the North Beach and lighthouse area, with sand deposits pushed into the maritime forest and flood water still receding. On the north side of the groin near the lighthouse, the erosion is evident. State park officials and marine scientists plan a major beach restoration project in early 2018, which of the focus on the area north of the lighthouse to protect the historic structure and a nearby gift shop and parking lot.
This photo taken only a few days after Hurricane Matthew shows the condition of the North Beach and lighthouse area, with sand deposits pushed into the maritime forest and flood water still receding. On the north side of the groin near the lighthouse, the erosion is evident. State park officials and marine scientists plan a major beach restoration project in early 2018, which of the focus on the area north of the lighthouse to protect the historic structure and a nearby gift shop and parking lot. Coastal Science & Engineering
This photo taken only a few days after Hurricane Matthew shows the condition of the North Beach and lighthouse area, with sand deposits pushed into the maritime forest and flood water still receding. On the north side of the groin near the lighthouse, the erosion is evident. State park officials and marine scientists plan a major beach restoration project in early 2018, which of the focus on the area north of the lighthouse to protect the historic structure and a nearby gift shop and parking lot. Coastal Science & Engineering

Beaufort News

If you care about Hunting Island, today’s the day to show it. Here’s where you can

By Stephen Fastenau

sfastenau@beaufortgazette.com

October 03, 2017 11:01 AM

UPDATED October 03, 2017 11:02 AM

Those with thoughts on plans to restore Hunting Island beaches have a chance to share them Tuesday.

State environmental officials will host a hearing at 6 p.m. at the St. Helena Branch Library at 6355 Jonathan Francis Sr. Road.

State park officials plan to pump 1.2 million cubic yards of sands onto Hunting Island’s eroding beaches and build up to four new groins to help keep that sand in place.

The park lost its dune system last year during Hurricane Matthew and sustained widespread flooding again in September due to Tropical Storm Irma. Hunting Island was expected to remain closed through the end of the year after the most recent flooding.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

But park managers now expect the beach to be open by Oct. 12. The campground is expected to open in time for Thanksgiving.

Before Irma, the renourishment project was expected to begin in early 2018 and is expected to cost about $10 million.

Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

    If your New Year's resolution is to get healthy check out these 5 places you can go to get a good workout in Beaufort County for free.

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County 0:53

No gym membership? Here are 5 free places to workout in Beaufort County
From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017
Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning 0:30

Downtown Beaufort roads covered in snow, ice Thursday morning

View More Video