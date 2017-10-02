5 years after the crime, former Beaufort High athlete pleads guilty to sexual assault

A former Beaufort High School soccer player pleaded guilty last week in connection to a 2012 sexual assault case in which he was accused of rape at a North Carolina college.
Matthew Stewart, 26, was originally charged with second-degree rape in April of 2012 after he alleged sexually assaulted and raped a woman in a dorm at Catawba College, where he was playing soccer. According to a WBTV Charlotte news report, he pleaded guilty to felony crime against nature.
Last week, Stewart entered an Alford Plea and was given a suspended sentence and 18 months of supervised probation, according to the news report. An Alford Plea allows the defendant to not admit guilt while acknowledging that there is evidence that could lead to a conviction.
Police say Stewart and the alleged victim were attending a party at the college’s Hollifield dorm when the woman went down a stairwell. Stewart followed her and the two sat down and talked, the news report said.
Police said at some point during the conversation, Stewart allegedly assaulted the woman by putting his hands in her pants as she told him to stop. Stewart then allegedly pushed the woman against a wall and raped her.
After the incident, the woman told a school official who told her to call her parents and go the hospital. While at the hospital, the Emergency Department contacted police.
The victim, who has not been identified, told The Salisbury Post that she was satisfied with the outcome.
“I ran the risk with going to trial and a jury not reaching a unanimous decision and walking him away,” she said.
Before transferring to Catawba College from Saint Leo University in Florida in 2012, Stewart earned all-region honors in 2009 at Beaufort High and was named the Eagles’ team MVP.
