Family photos, legal documents stolen from Lady’s Island family’s car

A Lady’s Island family lost several important documents after someone entered their unlocked vehicles Friday night or Saturday morning, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Birth certificates, social security cards, a marriage certificate, shot records, family photos and more were stolen from one of the family’s vehicles between 9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. Saturday, according to the report. The vehicles were parked at their HarborOne Apartments home overnight.
One of the vehicles was left unlocked and was rummaged through but nothing was stolen, according to the report. The other vehicle, the one holding the documents, was locked, but one of the windows was down. A fingerprint was found on the second vehicle and was submitted into evidence.
The theft was discovered Saturday morning and was reported Saturday afternoon after one of their children’s soccer games, according to the report. The victims said their vehicles had been entered twice previously but they had not reported it.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
Comments