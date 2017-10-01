You can help Ameris Bank and Second Helpings fight hunger in Beaufort County this October

Ameris Bank locations around Beaufort County will be doing their part to fight hunger this month with their Ninth Annual Fight Hunger Food Drive.
Donations of money and non-perishable food can be made at one of two Beaufort County locations, one at 3 Office Way on Hilton Head Island, and the other at 2348 Boundary Street in Beaufort. Donations will be given to Second Helpings, a nonprofit organization operating in Beaufort, Jasper and Hampton counties that distributes rescued food to over 60 agencies.
Second Helpings is especially in need of cereal, pasta, peanut butter, jelly, pasta sauce, boxed dinners, macaroni and cheese, canned tuna, rice and beans. They are a volunteer organization that is entirely provided for by grants and donations, so cash donations are appreciated as well.
Last year, Ameris Bank collected nearly a million non-perishable food items nationwide as part of their initiative, which sees them attempt to collect and distribute as much food as possible every October. Ameris Bancorp also makes monetary donations to each of the food banks that they help around the country.
Second Helpings will be using the donations they recieve to provide for workers who ride Palmetto Breeze buses to get to work on Hilton Head Island. This initiative, called Fill the Need, is just getting its start this year.
An estimated 22,000 people are helped through the efforts of Second Helpings each year, and the organization is always looking for donations and volunteers. To find out how you can participate in either capacity, visit secondhelpingslc.org/help-the-hungry.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
