1 Burton shooting victim found outside, another was in a nearby home

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting incident that injured two men on Ramsey Road in Burton Friday morning.
Shortly before noon, a man walking down Ramsey Road reported being shot in the back of his right thigh and a man inside a nearby trailer on Ramblin Road reported being shot in the back, according to a Sheriff’s Office report. The first man was expected to be released from Beaufort Memorial Hospital Friday afternoon and the second man remained hospitalized Friday night, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The man in the roadway told deputies the shots were fired from someone inside a dark vehicle while he was standing out in front of his home, according to the report. When he heard the shots, he ran down Glaze Drive before realizing he had been hit. He told deputies he didn’t have any problems with anyone and that nothing like this has ever happened to him.
There were several bullet holes found in a nearby trailer where the second victim was injured, according to the report. The victim was a friend of the man who lived there. The resident told deputies that he was in his room when the shots were fired. He said he couldn’t tell where they were coming from, but they sounded close. When the resident came out of his bedroom, the victim told him his stomach hurt and he thought he had been shot.
Anyone with information can call the Sheriff's Office Emergency Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-Crime-SC to remain anonymous.
