Stock image
Stock image
Stock image

Beaufort News

While this dog owner made a trip to the store, his dog was killed in front of his house

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

October 01, 2017 5:06 PM

A dog was found shot and killed on St. Helena Island Friday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The medium-sized, brown female dog was found with a gunshot wound lying on Shed Road approximately 10 feet from the owner’s driveway, according to the report. A neighbor of the owner found the dog around 5:30 p.m. and called the owner to tell him.

The owner told deputies he left the house around 4:30 p.m. while he made a trip to the store and he “lets his dogs run off leash sometimes but they are not known for venturing far,” according to the report. Deputies did not find any indication that the dog had been hit by a car and the owner said no one had threatened to harm her.

The neighbor told deputies she didn’t know of anyone who wanted to hurt the dog but that she typically leaves early in the morning and returns later in the evening and “is not current on the neighborhood dynamics,” according to the report.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

See how they dealt with unloading 2,500 pumpkins at Carteret Street United Methodist Church on Sunday

See how they dealt with unloading 2,500 pumpkins at Carteret Street United Methodist Church on Sunday 1:06

See how they dealt with unloading 2,500 pumpkins at Carteret Street United Methodist Church on Sunday
Bluffton community welcomes wounded veteran and family 0:48

Bluffton community welcomes wounded veteran and family
6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed 0:37

6 kitchen gadgets you didn't know you needed

View More Video