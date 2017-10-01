While this dog owner made a trip to the store, his dog was killed in front of his house

A dog was found shot and killed on St. Helena Island Friday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The medium-sized, brown female dog was found with a gunshot wound lying on Shed Road approximately 10 feet from the owner’s driveway, according to the report. A neighbor of the owner found the dog around 5:30 p.m. and called the owner to tell him.
The owner told deputies he left the house around 4:30 p.m. while he made a trip to the store and he “lets his dogs run off leash sometimes but they are not known for venturing far,” according to the report. Deputies did not find any indication that the dog had been hit by a car and the owner said no one had threatened to harm her.
The neighbor told deputies she didn’t know of anyone who wanted to hurt the dog but that she typically leaves early in the morning and returns later in the evening and “is not current on the neighborhood dynamics,” according to the report.
