He commented on her younger sister’s appearance. When she told him to stop, he got a gun

A pair of young women reported being “hollered” at, shown a gun and followed home after a convenience store encounter on Lady’s Island Thursday night, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
One of the victims told deputies a man she didn’t know in a white SUV began shouting at her and her 16-year-old sister, trying to get their attention to let them know he thought they were attractive around 10:40 p.m. in the parking lot of Circle K on Sea Island Parkway, according to the report. While the older sister initially thought it was a compliment, she said, she soon after let the man know that she thought it was inappropriate considering her sister’s young age.
The woman said the man went back to his vehicle, pulled out a gun and held it at his side before getting into the SUV and “following them as they attempted to go home,” according to the report. She reported going above 80 mph at times with the man’s vehicle behind them the whole way until they reached their street off Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard on St. Helena Island and the man made a U-turn.
The young women called their mother from the car, and she called the Sheriff’s Office while they made their way home, according to the report. Surveillance footage at the store showed what appeared to be the suspect speaking to someone inside the car while the older sister was inside the store and later the man with something in his hand. The suspect could not be identified from the footage, and no arrests were immediately made.
