    A small army of volunteers was on hand to unload the tractor-trailer load of pumpkins that arrived on Sunday for the Beaufort church's annual Pumpkin Patch fundraiser.

A small army of volunteers was on hand to unload the tractor-trailer load of pumpkins that arrived on Sunday for the Beaufort church's annual Pumpkin Patch fundraiser.
Beaufort News

Pumpkins arrive for Carteret Street United Methodist Church Pumpkin Patch

By Jay Karr

jkarr@islandpacket.com

October 01, 2017 4:05 PM

A tractor-trailer load of pumpkins arrived right on time Sunday for the Carteret Street United Methodist Church’s annual Pumpkin Patch fundraiser, and a group of some 75 volunteers comprised of church members as well as Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts from troops sponsored by the church, were there to unload the gourds for the sale.

The Pumpkin Patch has been held annually since 2001and raises funds for the church’s youth program, said church member Lynn Stratton, who spearheads those programs.

The 2,500 pumpkins come in a variety of shapes and sizes and will range in price from $2 to $40 said Pastor Frank Lybrand.

The Pumpkin Patch will open on Monday through Halloween. Its hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays. “Hopefully we’ll sell all of them by Oct. 31,” Lybrand said.

Jay Karr: 843-706-8150

