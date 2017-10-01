Glass shattered and snacks stolen at Burton school pool

A Thursday night or early Friday morning break-in at a Burton school left behind almost $1,000 worth of damage, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
One of the main doors of the pool building at Battery Creek High School was found smashed around 7 a.m. Friday when employees arrived to open up the building, according to the report. The glass of a vending machine was found smashed as well, and several snacks were stolen from inside.
A computer monitor was also damaged, but nothing else was reported stolen.
The damages are estimated at $970 and the snacks came to $25 worth of stolen items, according to the report. The building’s exterior doors were locked and the security alarm was set when the last employee left around 8 p.m. Thursday. The interior doors were unlocked and there are no security cameras in the building, according to the report.
A Beaufort County School District representative could not immediately be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
