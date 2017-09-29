Two men found shot in Burton: Here’s what we know

Deputies are investigating a shooting that wounded two men in Burton on Friday morning.
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting on Ramsey Road at 11:45 a.m. and found one man had been shot in the leg and another in the back. They were taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital and their condition wasn’t immediately available.
Deputies are investigating what led to the shooting. There’s no threat to those in the area, a Sheriff’s Office release said.
This story will be updated.
Stephen Fastenau: 843-706-8182, @IPBG_Stephen
