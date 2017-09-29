One person taken to hospital after Parris Island Gateway and Savannah Highway crash

One person was taken to the hospital after the Jaws of Life were used to free them from a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Savannah Highway and Parris Island Gateway early Friday morning.
Just before 7 a.m., Burton Fire District firefighters responded to a crash at the intersection and found a pickup truck and a passenger vehicle involved, according to a fire district news release.
The driver of the passenger vehicle was trapped inside until freed and taken to a hospital.
The driver of the pickup was not transported, the release said.
The intersection was blocked for approximately an hour due to leaking fluids from the vehicles, and the S.C. Department of Transportation was called to assist in the cleanup. The road is now open and clear.
The fire district has responded to 245 motor vehicle accidents so far this year and 41 of those crashes happened on Parris Island Gateway.
