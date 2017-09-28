SC woman allegedly sped off with unrestrained child before Yemassee traffic stop was over

A 23-year-old Charleston County driver with a child in the car was arrested Thursday in Yemassee after a police chase down Trask Parkway, according to a Yemassee Police Department news release.
Alexis Michelle Smith of Adams Run faces a felony count of failure to stop for blue lights as well as lesser charges of driving under suspension, improper child restraint and an unsafe vehicle, according to the release.
Smith, driving a black Honda Accord, was pulled over by an officer on Trask Parkway near Cotton Hall Road shortly after 4 p.m. after driving slowly in the northbound lanes with a small child unrestrained in the back seat, according to the release. The windshield of the vehicle was also cracked.
She allegedly got out of the vehicle, told the officer her name and said she did not have her driver’s license or registration. When the officer went back to his car, Smith allegedly got back into the driver’s seat and sped off, making a U-turn and heading south on Trask Parkway before making a sudden stop in a dirt driveway off Trask.
Smith was transported to Beaufort County Detention Center where she remained Thursday night, awaiting a bond hearing, according to online detention center records.
The child was safe and unharmed after the incident, according to police.
