Planning a late night in Beaufort on Friday? Here’s a heads up on a police checkpoint

Beaufort Police Department will be stopping drivers at a checkpoint at Ribaut Road and Barnwell Street on Friday night and into Saturday morning, according to a department news release.
Officers will be on duty from 11:30 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday, checking for proper seat belt use, driver’s licenses and vehicle registrations, according to the release.
Drivers are asked to be cautious in the area and to look out for stopped traffic and officers in the roadway.
Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan
