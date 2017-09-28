Stock image
Beaufort News

Lady’s Island pedestrian hit by vehicle suffers head injury

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

September 28, 2017 11:28 AM

A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle shortly before 8 a.m. Thursday on Lady’s Island, according to Lady’s Island-St. Helena Island Fire District.

The middle-aged man was hit on Royal Pines Boulevard near Sams Point Road and sustained a head injury, fire district spokesman Scott Harris said Thursday morning. He was transported to a local hospital by EMS.

The man was “in and out of consciousness when crews arrived on scene but became very combative once treatment began,” which Harris said is common for patients with head injuries.

The driver was uninjured, Harris said.

The crash is being investigated by South Carolina Highway Patrol, but further details were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

