Hunting Island gets an earlier fall opening date — and a new leader

Ready for a fall day at the beach?
After another round of flooding earlier this month threatened to close Hunting Island’s beaches for months, state park officials now plan to have the beach open by Oct. 12.
The campground will remain closed, but park officials and engineers are working to have it back by Thanksgiving, state parks spokeswoman Dawn Dawson-House said. State Rep. Shannon Erickson posted on her Facebook page Thursday that some camp sites could open sooner.
Visitors next month will have to navigate a new traffic pattern. South Beach Road and part of North Beach Road will remain closed.
What was previously the North Beach exit road will be used for entering traffic. A gravel road normally reserved for buses will be used to exit the park.
New signs will be installed to direct drivers.
Hunting Island reopened in June after much of the park and its beaches had been shut down following damage from Hurricane Matthew in October. After the storm surge and rain from Irma earlier this month, officials said Hunting Island would likely be closed through the end of the year.
The park will soon be under new oversight.
Park manager Daniel Gambrell, who helped guide the park through the aftermath Hurricane Matthew and Irma, has been promoted to chief of operations for the State Park Service.
J.W. Weatherford, from Lake Wateree State Park, will take over Hunting Island and is expected to move in this weekend, Dawson-House said.
This story will be updated.
